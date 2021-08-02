NTR focused on Organic Farming

Young Tiger NTR is one of the highest-paid actors of Telugu cinema. The actor after RRR announced two pan-Indian projects with Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel respectively. NTR recently purchased a six and a half acre land close to Hyderabad in Shankarpally. The registration formalities are completed and the top actor’s pictures went viral with his fans. It is heard that NTR will build a lavish farmhouse in the land and he will start organic farming. The actor’s family has been on the hunt for the land for some time.

After he loved the location and accessibility, NTR purchased the property. He is keen to spend time with the nature when he is away from work. NTR will also spend a bomb on the property to make it flexible for organic farming. NTR along with the team of RRR flew to Georgia for the shoot and the film is announced for October 13th release during Dasara. Post-Dasara, NTR will commence the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film. His tv show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will start streaming on Gemini TV from August 14th.