KCR gives shock to ‘seniors’ by giving MLC to Kaushik Reddy!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao proved yet again that he is unpredictable.

KCR on Sunday night took a sudden decision to nominate Padi Kaushik Reddy, a 36-year young leader, from Huzurabad Assemby constituency, as MLC under Governor’s quota.

KCR took this decision while the cabinet meeting was underway at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

Ministers who were present in the cabinet meeting were reportedly shocked when KCR placed Kaushik’s nomination as MLC proposal for approval in the cabinet meeting.

This is because Kaushik Reddy joined TRS from Congress just ten days ago on July 21. No one thought that he will be elevated as MLC within ten days.

When host of senior TRS leaders like Kadiam Srihari, Madhusudhana Chary, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy etc were lobbying hard for this MLC post for the past few months, KCR chose a very junior leader to them, Kaushik Reddy, who never won even MLA election so far.

Kaushik Reddy as Congress candidate lost to then TRS candidate Etela Rajender, in 2018 December Assembly polls.

Etela now quit TRS and joined BJP forcing bypoll in Huzurabad soon.

When Kaushik Reddy joined TRS, it was expected that he will contest against Etela from TRS. But now that he was made MLC, it became clear that Kaushik will not get TRS ticket.

Speculations are rife that KCR is looking at a BC or Dalit leader to be fielded against Etela and not a Reddy candidate.

However, KCR’s decision to nominate Kaushik Reddy as MLC came as a big shock to seniors in TRS.