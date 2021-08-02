Box-office Weekend: Thimmarusu holds well

Tollywood reopened back to business from Friday and the theatres are reopened last weekend across the Telugu states. Thimmarusu and Ishq were released all over in a decent number of screens and both the films reported decent footfalls. With poor response from the audience, the collections of Ishq dropped down badly right on the first day. Thimmarusu received decent response and the numbers have been strong over the weekend. The film performed well in A centres all over.

Thimmarusu ended up as a winner for the weekend. The film was directed by Sharan Koppisetty and Satyadev, Priyanka Jawalkar played the lead roles in this crime thriller. S Originals and East Coast Productions are the producers. While there are no restrictions in Telangana, the theatres in Andhra Pradesh are screening films with 50 percent occupancy and three shows per day.