TS cabinet takes key decisions on crop loan waiver, EWS quota, Dalit Bandhu!

The Telangana state cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday night took several key decisions on various issues.

The cabinet decided to waive off crop loans up to Rs 50,000 of over 6 lakh farmers as part of second phase of implementation of Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver scheme for over 30 lakh farmers. The amount will be released from August 16 to 31.

KCR promised to waive off crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh during 2018 Assembly polls but failed to do so far. Last year, he waived off crop loans up to Rs 25,000 in the first phase. This means, two more phases will be implemented in the next two years to waive off loans up to Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively till Assembly polls in December 2023.

The cabinet decided to implement Centre’s 10% EWS quota (economically weaker sections) in education and employment from this year. Also five-year relaxation in upper age limit will be given for EWS quota candidates in state government recrutiments.

The cabinet also decided to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad constituency from August 16 on a pilot basis. An amount of Rs 10 lakh will be credited in the bank accounts of each Dalit family to take up self employment and achieve social and financial security.