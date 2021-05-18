High Court double shock to AP Govt on Sangam

The division bench of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh refused to stay the order of the single judge on the issue of the taking over of the Sangam Dairy management by the State Government. Earlier, Justice Somayajulu ruled that the Government’s taking over of the Sangam properties was unconstitutional and in violation of the laws of the land.

The Government challenged the single judge order before the division bench of the High Court. The division bench made it clear that it would not deem it correct to interfere with the single judge order at this juncture. It would have to go into the details if it really needed to consider the Government’s claim that it was interfering only to save the properties which were being misused by the present management.

The division bench comprising Justice Praveen Kumar and Justice Lalita said that they would like to uphold the single judge order for now, saying that the Government had no powers to take over the management of the dairy unilaterally. The original management should be allowed to take its own decisions.

Finally, the High Court postponed the next hearing till after the summer vacation. The court ignored the advocate general’s argument that the dairy properties would be misused if the Government did not interfere.