Sukumar considering two titles for Pushpa?

Top director Sukumar is directing Stylish Star Allu Arjun in his next film titled Pushpa. After completing more than half of the film’s shoot, Sukumar and Allu Arjun decided to release the film in two installments considering the recent developments and the film’s content. The first installment will release this year and 90 percent of the film’s shoot got completed recently. The second part of Pushpa will release next year as per the completion of the shooting portions.

Sukumar and his team are in plans to lock interesting titles for the film instead of going with Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2. The first installment is mostly titled Pushpa and Sukumar will lock an interesting one for the second part of the film. Allu Arjun will resume the shoot of the film soon after the pandemic calms down. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Fahad Fazil is the lead antagonist in Pushpa.