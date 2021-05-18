Nayanthara super confident on her new attempt

Talented actress Nayanthara is the highest paid South Indian actress and she got the tag of Lady Superstar of South Cinema. She is playing a blind girl in Netrikann, an interesting film that is directed by Milind Rau. The film is an official remake of the Korean thriller Blind. Netrikann is the story of a blind girl who stages her hunt to trace a serial killer. Nayanthara is said to have watched the final rushes of Netrikann recently and she is extremely impressed with the product. Nayanthara’s rumored boyfriend Vignesh Shivn produced the film in association with Kross Pictures.

The teaser of Netrikann generated positive buzz and some renowned technicians worked for Netrikann. The film’s release is delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There are speculations that Netrikann would have a direct digital release and an announcement will be made by the makers soon.