Govt biased, turning temples as Covid Centres: TDP

Is the Jaganmohan Reddy Government playing with the sentiments of the Hindus by continuing its partial treatment to the temples, archakas and devotees? In view of the scarcity of infrastructure, the Government has started turning the temples into Covid centres in different parts of the State. The Opposition parties have now put strong objection to this, saying that this would only amount to hurting the sentiments of the devotees.

It would be better if the YSRCP regime used the spare infrastructure available in schools, colleges and marriage halls for the Covid treatment purpose. The TDP says in the temples, there would be no toilet facilities usually. Hence, it would not be possible to provide the required facilities to the Covid patients. It was unfortunate that the present rulers targetted the temples instead of using schools and function halls that would have all the necessary facilities.

TDP leader Buchi Ram Prasad said that the TDP would welcome any step being taken by the Government to fight against the epidemic but the question was why only temples were being turned into Covid centres. This kind of a partiality against Hinduism would not be correct. Has this Chief Minister held a review meeting even once to find out and resolve the problems of the archakas in the temples? What did this CM do for the well being of the archakas in the past two years?

The TDP leader asked the Government to explain what steps they had taken to save archakas’ lives during the Covid infections. Since the YCP came to power, there were over 180 attacks on the Hindu temples all over Andhra Pradesh. The YCP Government miserably failed to take any single step. Now, the Government was daring to turn the temples into the Covid centres without thinking about the sentiments of the devotees. There would be no doubt soon the Government may even ask the archakas to do duties at the Covid centres. In the past, it did not hesitate to force the teachers to do duties at the Government liquor shops where huge crowds caused rapid spread of the virus.