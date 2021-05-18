Free meals for needy at Annapurna canteens in Hyd

Annapurna canteens run by the Telangana government in Greater Hyderabad on Tuesday started providing free meals to the needy in view of the ongoing lockdown.

The state government is providing free and hygienic meals through 250 Annapurna canteens in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to serve the needy during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of Covid-19

Patient attendees, daily wage workers, hawkers, people living in shelter homes and others are benefiting from these canteens during the lockdown.

Arvind Kumar, Secretary, Municipal Administration said on Tuesday that on the directions of municipal administration minister K. T. Rama Rao, Annapurna meals is being supplied free with immediate effect until further orders in all the 250 centres in GHMC.

These canteens are providing food to more than 45,000 persons in different parts of the city every day.

The canteens provide hot and hygienic meals for Rs.5. However, in view of the lockdown the government decided to provide it free to the needy. As the daily wage earners are without work due to lockdown, the minister directed GHMC to make the meals available free of cost.

The latest move came four days after the authorities added 102 new canteens. In addition to 140 canteens already functional in GHMC limits, 102 new canteens were set up and they became operational from May 14.

The GHMC, in association with Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust, operates these canteens.

The state government imposed 10-day lockdown in the state on May 12 in view of the surge in Covid cases.

The state cabinet will meet on May 20 to decide whether to extend the lockdown or not.