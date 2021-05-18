Spark OTT’s Cab Stories Release Date Locked

Spark OTT, much before its launch, had announced to offer dissimilar content from the other on-demand video streaming platforms. Utilizing the lockdown, they are planning to release films, web-series, originals on regular basis.

Cab Stories is the second release of Spark OTT, after D Company which was well-received. Helmed by KVN Rajesh, Cab Stories is an out and out entertainer. S Krishna has pooled resources for the film that features Divi Vadthya, Giridhar, Dhanraj, Praveen, Srihan and Siri in lead roles.

As the poster suggests, Cab Stories will premiere on May 28th.