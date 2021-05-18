Tragedy strikes Ram’s Family

Young actor Ram is shattered with the sudden demise of his grandfather who breathed his last today. Ram took his official twitter page to pen an emotional note about the journey of his grandfather. “From humble beginnings of a lorry driver in Vijayawada sleeping with lorry tires under your bed to providing & caring for your family, you’ve always had the heart of a King. You’ve shown us that richness comes not from what’s in your pocket but from what lies in your heart. Thank you for dreaming big for your children & making them what they are today. Rest In Peace, Tatagaru” posted Ram.

The youngster celebrated his birthday recently and is showered with wishes. On the work front, Ram is all set to kickstart the shoot of his bilingual directed by Lingusamy that will start rolling after the pandemic calms down.

From humble beginnings of a lorry driver in Vijayawada sleeping with lorry tires under your bed to providing & caring for your family,you’ve always had the heart of a King. You’ve shown us that richness comes not from what’s in your pocket but from what lies in your heart.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/TLBvzWRaiT — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 18, 2021