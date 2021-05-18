Young director busy with a bunch of web-based projects

With the unexpected break due to the second wave of coronavirus, several directors and filmmakers are working on multiple scripts utilizing the break. The actors are spending time with their families and there are young directors who are cashing the break and are penning scripts for web-series and web-based projects. Some of them are inking deals with top digital giants and are busy with the scripts.

Young director Prashanth Varma directed movies like Awe, Kalki and Zombie Reddy. His last outing Zombie Reddy impressed the audience and is declared as a hit. Utilizing the coronavirus break, Prashanth Varma is working on multiple scripts currently. He inked a deal with Disney Plus Hotstar and completed a script and the project starts soon. He is also working on two other scripts for web series and one of them will be made in Hindi soon. Prashanth Varma said that he loves biopics and he worked on the biopic of Pullela Gopichand for some time. The project plan was dropped after one more director finalized the project.

Prashanth Varma is also working on a script that is a socio fantasy and the project will be announced at the right time.