High Court rejects Sujana plea for cancelling look out notice

BJP MP Sujana Chowdary has been under a look out notice relating to a bank fraud case. Following this, he was stopped at Delhi airport and not allowed to board the flight to go to the US. As a result, the MP had to cancel his tour plans and had to stay back. Immediately, he approached the Telangana High Court.

After hearing the arguments, the court has granted a two-week relief to the BJP MP to go abroad. Sujana is again making his plans to visit New York. Sujana Chowdary’s advocate told the court that the immigration officials illegally prevented him from going to the US.

Actually, the BJP MP petitioned the court for cancelling the look out notices against him. However, the court did not consider his plea but it has given relief.

Sujana Chowdary has been facing charges of defaulting payment of over Rs. 400 Cr to the Bank of India. The bank has also moved to auction property of the MP. It has already seized some luxury cars belonging to him. It may be recalled that the CBI has raided Sujana’s offices in the past.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.