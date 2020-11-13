Naga Shaurya’s Varudu Kavalenu 1st Glimpse: Impressive

Naga Shaurya is presently starring in couple of films- one is with Santhossh Jagarlapudi and the other one is with first timer Lakshmi Sowjanya. Although the title of NS20 is not revealed yet, the film with Lakshmi Sowjanya is revealed as Varudu Kavalenu with a first glimpse video.

Varudu Kavalenu first glimpse introduces the lead pair- Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma. While Ritu Varma appears pretty in half saree, Naga Shaurya appears elegant in blue shirt and khaki trousers. Visuals look vivid while BGM is bewitching. All in all, Varudu Kavalenu first glimpse makes good impression.

Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the romantic entertainer is slated for 2021 summer release.