Bhoom Bhaddhal Song In Krack: Perfect Mass Song

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and successful director Gopichand Malineni are teaming up for a mass entertainer Krack starring Shruti Haasan in female lead. The first single ‘Bhoom Bhaddhal’ from the film is out today and it is a perfect mass number of the season. The film’s music composer Thaman steps out with a peppy and foot-tapping mass number.

Right from the lyrics to the tune to the singing, everything is taken enough care of. Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the song while Simha and Mangli crooned the number. Ravi Teja and Apsara Rani’s dances are definitely best part.

‘Bhoom Bhaddhal’ is a perfect single to start the musical festival of Krack.