Maha Samudram Theme Poster: Arresting

Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer Maha Samudram is all set to go on floors soon. The film directed by Ajay Bhupathi is a romantic action entertainer with Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel essaying the lead actresses. The makers wishing everyone a happy Diwali have dropped theme poster of the film today.

The connotation of the poster is very complicated to understand, but it is arresting with heavy dose of emotions. A girl and boy are seen in different directions, wherein another person is seen running in the direction of a running train. The poster also sees a sea and urban jungle.

Needless to say that, Ajay Bhupathi is coming up with another intriguing subject with his second film. Apparently, the film will be much more intense than his first film RX 100 which was a runaway hit.

Made under AK Entertainments, Maha Samudram technical crew includes Chaitan Bharadwaj providing music and Raj Thota cranking the camera.