Four top Tollywood directors teaming up for Aha

Mega Producer Allu Aravind is leaving no stone unturned for his digital platform Aha. The content on the digital platform received a lukewarm response during the initial days but the recent movies and the shows received a decent response. Allu Aravind and his son Allu Arjun are all set to surprise the audience with some interesting shows in the coming days. Samantha Akkineni already inked a deal with Aha for Sam Jam which started streaming last night.

Allu Arjun announced that four top directors of Telugu cinema: Sukumar, Harish Shankar, Surendar Reddy and Vamshi Paidipally will be teaming up with Aha for four different shows which will start soon. The details about the shows are kept under wraps and some of them already completed shoot. Allu Arjun thanked Vamshi Paidipally for standing as a pillar of support for Aha. The top actor is also listening to scripts and is contributing his best for Aha.