Overseas distribution company PrimeShow plans mega projects

PrimeShow Entertainment, is one of the leading overseas distribution company and is now focusing on production to encourage highly talented aspirants and explore more diverse content.

With two projects in pipeline, the third one is also under the process of loading. Talking about the first two ventures they are ‘Boyfriend For Hire’ and ‘Cyanide.’ The second film is a pan-India and will have Priyamani in the lead cast.

The third venture is going to be mightier compared to the two. So with back-to-back mega projects, PrimeShow wants to leave their own impression on the audiences.

With the biggest festival, PrimeShow wishes everyone a Happy and Safe Diwali.