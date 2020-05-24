High Court sensational orders to seize passports of LG Polymers directors

AP High Court gave crucial orders giving a whole direction to the LG Polymers gas leak case. The court ordered the investigating authorities to seize the passports of all the directors of the company. They shall not leave the country without the permission of the court. It also ordered for the seizure of the surroundings of the factory in Visakhapatnam. Instructions were given not to allow any of the directors to enter the premises.

In a shock to the ruling party, the High Court asked the government to specify who exactly gave permission for reopening the company during the lockdown. It said that the enquiry committees only should be allowed to visit. Their inspection details should be noted down in books everytime they visited. The court asked the government to clarify who gave permission to transport the Styrene Gas out of the factory.

The court’s orders were being seen as a vindication of the questionnaire circulating on the social media asking why no action was taken against the company management and why the gas was shifted out hurriedly and son on.