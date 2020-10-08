High Court serious comments on AP Assembly Speaker

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh advised AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to complain to the Supreme Court if he has complaints against the High Court’s orders. It would not be correct to make objectionable remarks. The High Court commented that people occupying high level responsible positions should not make such defamatory comments against the courts. They should act in a responsible manner.

The High Court, during the course of a hearing on YCP leaders’ comments on courts, commented that a very unwanted situation was prevailing in Andhra Pradesh which is in no other State in the country today.

The High Court termed as an attack on democracy the comments being made by the Speaker, Ministers and ruling party MPs in the media and also on social media. The court said that these comments would be treated as an assault on the courts and their integrity.

In a serious tone, the High Court asked the Government why no cases were filed against the people in high positions even though the court’s Registrar filed a complaint. The police were filing cases immediately if comments were made against the ruling YCP leaders. But, they were not taking any action if more serious comments were made against the courts and the judges.