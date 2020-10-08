CM launches ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ , calls himself maternal uncle to students

After being shut for more than seven months, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen the schools in the state from November 2.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ programme in Krishna district as part of the state government’s pet Nadu-Nedu scheme which will be implemented in 15,715 government schools in the first phase and will cover all schools in three years’ time with a budget outlay of Rs 12,000 crore.

To strike an emotional chord with the people, Jagan called himself the “maternal uncle” and “brother” to lakhs of children and mothers across the state. Stating that the Nadu-Nedu programme is close to his heart, Jagan listed out the various educational programmes introduced by the government asserting that the reforms will transform the lives of children. “Only education can take the generation forward. Education is the only asset that we can offer to the lakhs of students of the downtrodden families,” Jagan asserted.

The Chief Minister distributed school kits to students of government schools. The school-essential kits include bags, belts, books, notebooks, shoes, socks and uniforms. The Jagan government will be spending Rs 650 crore to supply the kits to 43 lakh students this academic year , each kit costs Rs 1,600. Jagan asserted that his government is investing in the future of Andhra Pradesh children for their better future.

Listing out the educational programmes introduced by the Andhra Pradesh government, Jagan said the government launched Amma Vodi under which Rs 15,000 financial assistance is provided to each mother annually for sending her children to government schools. “Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and English medium education are ambitious projects that will help children to dream big,” he said.

Jagan claimed that his government’s ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ project will provide 100 percent fees reimbursement benefiting about 14 lakh students across the State. “Fees reimbursement has been taken up in a big way in all degree and professional colleges and there will be one-year apprenticeship for the youth to gear up for the jobs,” he asserted.

On the introduction of English medium from Classes 1 to 6, he said the government is firm on teaching primary students in government schools in English, but the Opposition parties with vested interests are trying to the government’s decision