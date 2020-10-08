YCP MLA tests Covid positive for second time

YCP Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy tested Covid positive for a second time now. Only in August last, the MLA got infected and was treated at the Tirupati Ruia Hospital. His son also tested positive at that time. They fully recovered from the disease. But once again, in over a month’s time, the MLA got infected.

As Bhumana complained of fever and breathing problems, tests were conducted at a private lab. The tests revealed that he tested positive once again. This is the first case of second time infection on the same patient ever since the Coronavirus epidemic broke out in Andhra Pradesh.

The medical and health officials became high alert following this incident. They are taking additional safety precautions to prevent any harm to the ruling party MLA.

It may be recalled that the elected people’s representatives are getting infected with Corona because of their need to meet with crowds of people. The occupational hazard is proving to be harmful at times. Many YCP MLAs like Biyyapu Madhusudhana Reddy have already recovered from the disease but still moving in crowds and attending meetings.