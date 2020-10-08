Prabhas makers ready with a bunch of announcements

October is the birthday month of Prabhas and his fans are trending this in style across social media circles. The actor surprised his fans and audience after he signed back to back films. He is also keen to complete the shoot of Radhe Shyam which has been at a snail pace. Prabhas is in Italy shooting for Radhe Shyam. The film will release for summer next year. Marking his birthday on October 23rd, a brand new poster or a short teaser of Radhe Shyam may be out. The movie unit will celebrate his birthday in style.

Prabhas signed a film with Nag Ashwin and the film’s update will be out on October 23rd. The makers of Adipurush too will release a brand new poster wishing Prabhas on his birthday. Prabhas signed a film in the direction of Prashanth Neel and the big announcement may arrive on Prabhas’s birthday. The shoot commences early next year. On the whole, there would be a bunch of updates coming in this month. Prabhas’ fans are just eagerly waiting for them one by one or all at a time.