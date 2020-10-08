TTD top most EO post goes to another Reddy, finally

Despite criticism along caste lines, the Jaganmohan Reddy regime is going ahead with its decisions. Recently, Anil Kumar Singhal was transferred out of the Executive Officer post of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Now, in his place, senior IAS Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy was appointed as the new EO. He is presently serving as the Principal Secretary of Medical and Health.

Almost all the top most posts are now filled with Reddys in TTD. Board Chairman is SV Subba Reddy, who is former MP and close relative of Jagan Reddy. Additional EO is AV Dharma Reddy, who is a central defence accounts services officer. Now, Jawahar Reddy became the EO.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has released the new appointment orders of Jawahar Reddy. It is now being said that Jawahar Reddy was being rewarded for rendering good services during the initial stages of the Coronavirus epidemic.

All key Ministries in the Jagan Reddy Cabinet were given to Reddys only. Finance Minister is Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Panchayat Raj and Mines Minister is Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and so on.

Three Reddys – SV Subba Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Vijay Sai Reddy – were given total control of the three regions in the States. Whereas, the five Deputy Chief Ministers belonging to backward and weaker sections do figure much in the key decision making.