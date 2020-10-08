Shruti Haasan comments on pay disparity in Indian cinema

Talented actress Shruti Haasan is back on to the sets of her upcoming movies after a long coronavirus break. The actress is shooting for Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam and Ravi Teja’s Krack. She will soon join the sets of Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab. The actress during her recent interview said about her lockdown experience and about the pay disparity between Indian actors and actresses. Shruti Haasan said that it takes 20 years for the female actors to reach the paycheque of the male actors in India.

“The actresses are paid less. The difference in pay between an actor and an actress is huge. It will take 20 years for an actress to reach the paycheque of the male actors in Indian cinema. I utilized the break of coronavirus in a productive manner. I worked for four to five hours cooking, cleaning and washing. I stayed with my cat in my Mumbai residence and I enjoyed my own company. Then, I moved to Hyderabad and started working on my pending projects” told Shruti Haasan.