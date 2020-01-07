High-Power Committee favours 3 Capitals

In its preliminary study, the High-Power Committee of Ministers and Bureaucrats has supported the Jagan Reddy’s decentralisation proposal which means shifting of Executive Capital out of Amaravati. Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that their Committee met and discussed the previous reports and came to a primary understanding in favour of decentralisation of administration. The Minister said that further studies and discussions would be held with different stakeholders before finalizing their report.

So, it is clear now that the High-Power Committee report will also come along expected lines like the previous GN Rao and Boston Consultants Group reports. As such, it is a foregone conclusion that the YCP government would go ahead with the Capital shifting. Interestingly, the government has already begun asking the employees of the AP Secretariat to shift to Vizag. This has triggered panic among the Secretariat employees who are unwilling to bear this unbearable burden. Already, the employees are struggling a lot because of shifting from Hyderabad to Amaravati. They have come here and bought new homes on bank loans. Another Capital shifting will cripple their families altogether now.