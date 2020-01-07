Jagan’s sudden meeting with KCR raises eyebrows!

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao all of a sudden on January 13.

This sudden meeting raised many a eyebrows as what led Jagan to meet KCR.

Jagan is coming to KCR’s official residence Pragathi Bhavan to meet KCR.

In fact, this will be Jagan’s third visit to Pragathi Bhavan after becoming CM. He came to Pragathi Bhavan once before he took oath as CM to invited him to attend his swearing-in-ceremony.

Speculations are rife that Jagan wants to meet CM to discuss on his proposal to shift AP executive capital from Amaravathi to Vizag and he wants to seek his suggestions on capital shifting.

Besides, Jagan also wants to discuss with KCR on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register planned by BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The CMs of non-BJP ruled states have decided to fight against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Jagan wants to discuss with KCR on what stand both YSRCP and TRS government should take on CAA, NRC and NPR.

Jagan and KCR are likely to devise a joint strategy to deal with CAA, NRC and NPR and and future strategy on relations with NDA government at the Centre.

Jagan and KCR are upset at PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for not cooperating with AP and Telangana despite both the governments maintaining friendly relations with them.