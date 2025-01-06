x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
View all stories
Home > Politics

Highlights Over PM Modi’s Visit to Visakhapatnam

Published on January 6, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with Producer Naga Vamsi
image
Highlights Over PM Modi’s Visit to Visakhapatnam
image
Chandrababu’s Kuppam Vision 2029
image
Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover open for public
image
Netflix Documentary: More troubles for Nayanthara

Highlights Over PM Modi’s Visit to Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on the 8th of this month. During his visit, he will lay the foundation stone for the new railway zone in Visakhapatnam. This move is seen as a significant step towards fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, PM Modi will also inaugurate several key projects, including the Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub in Nakkapalli, Anakapalli district, a Bulk Drug Park, and the Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub.

Earlier this week, PM Modi virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad. Built at a cost of ₹413 crores, the terminal boasts advanced technology and modern facilities, marking a major upgrade for the region.

The establishment of the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone has been a long-pending demand of the state’s residents. While the central government had announced the creation of the zone in February 2019, progress has been slow due to various hurdles. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the zone, which outlines its structure and details, was prepared the same year but is yet to receive final approval from the Railway Board. This delay has caused concern among the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed railway zone, centered around Visakhapatnam, is expected to boost connectivity and economic growth in the region. However, uncertainty remains over whether the Waltair Division, a crucial part of the existing railway network, will be included in the new zone. The Waltair Division, with its rich 100-year history, plays a vital role in the region’s railway operations. While some reports suggest that the division might be merged with the Vijayawada Division, others indicate that it could remain independent. The lack of clarity on this matter has added to the public’s anxiety.

The Waltair Division has a proud legacy, serving as a key railway hub for over a century. It currently oversees operations in parts of Odisha, including Rayagada, which has been proposed as a separate division in the new DPR. If this plan is approved, it could significantly reduce the operational area of the Waltair Division, impacting its revenue and influence.

As PM Narendra Modi prepares to lay the foundation stone for the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, all eyes are on the Railway Board’s decision regarding the DPR. Will the board approve the existing plan, or will it introduce changes to address public concerns? The people of Andhra Pradesh eagerly await clarity on this issue, hoping that their long-standing demand for a dedicated railway zone will finally be realized.

Next EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with Producer Naga Vamsi Previous Chandrababu’s Kuppam Vision 2029
else

TRENDING

image
Netflix Documentary: More troubles for Nayanthara
image
Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025 Releases
image
Game Changer Tamil Controversy: Bigger damage for Lyca

Latest

image
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with Producer Naga Vamsi
image
Highlights Over PM Modi’s Visit to Visakhapatnam
image
Chandrababu’s Kuppam Vision 2029
image
Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover open for public
image
Netflix Documentary: More troubles for Nayanthara

Most Read

image
Highlights Over PM Modi’s Visit to Visakhapatnam
image
Chandrababu’s Kuppam Vision 2029
image
Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover open for public

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions Alaya F Perfect Back Poses Anjali In Game Changer Promotions SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family Height Increase Tips Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025 Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump Wearing Jeans Side Effects Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling Shraddha Das Goa Vibes Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes