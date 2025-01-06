Highlights Over PM Modi’s Visit to Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on the 8th of this month. During his visit, he will lay the foundation stone for the new railway zone in Visakhapatnam. This move is seen as a significant step towards fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, PM Modi will also inaugurate several key projects, including the Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub in Nakkapalli, Anakapalli district, a Bulk Drug Park, and the Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub.

Earlier this week, PM Modi virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad. Built at a cost of ₹413 crores, the terminal boasts advanced technology and modern facilities, marking a major upgrade for the region.

The establishment of the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone has been a long-pending demand of the state’s residents. While the central government had announced the creation of the zone in February 2019, progress has been slow due to various hurdles. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the zone, which outlines its structure and details, was prepared the same year but is yet to receive final approval from the Railway Board. This delay has caused concern among the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed railway zone, centered around Visakhapatnam, is expected to boost connectivity and economic growth in the region. However, uncertainty remains over whether the Waltair Division, a crucial part of the existing railway network, will be included in the new zone. The Waltair Division, with its rich 100-year history, plays a vital role in the region’s railway operations. While some reports suggest that the division might be merged with the Vijayawada Division, others indicate that it could remain independent. The lack of clarity on this matter has added to the public’s anxiety.

The Waltair Division has a proud legacy, serving as a key railway hub for over a century. It currently oversees operations in parts of Odisha, including Rayagada, which has been proposed as a separate division in the new DPR. If this plan is approved, it could significantly reduce the operational area of the Waltair Division, impacting its revenue and influence.

As PM Narendra Modi prepares to lay the foundation stone for the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, all eyes are on the Railway Board’s decision regarding the DPR. Will the board approve the existing plan, or will it introduce changes to address public concerns? The people of Andhra Pradesh eagerly await clarity on this issue, hoping that their long-standing demand for a dedicated railway zone will finally be realized.