Hindi films continue to haunt Bollywood

It is not a great year for Bollywood as the film industry is yet to taste the biggest hit this year. Excluding ‘The Kashmir Files’, none of the films in Hindi raked revenues. Films like Jersey failed to witness decent footfalls and they are rejected badly. There are debates if the audience are not ready to watch films in theatres. South Indian biggies like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 fared well and minted massive money across North India.

KGF: Chapter 2 is into its sixth week and the film is still performing well all over the North. A heap of films are lined up for release in the coming days in Hindi. Bollywood young Superstar Ranveer Singh’s film Jayeshbhai Jordaar released on Friday and the film received poor response. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one more film that is rejected by the audience even before its release. The film reported less than 10 percent opening on Friday which is poor.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar released in more than 2250 screens in India and the opening day numbers are less than Rs 5 crores. Bollywood is literally struggling to deliver a super hit and the filmmakers are left in shock and are puzzled about their projects which are waiting for release.