Ravi Teja locks a Tamil director

Irrespective of hits and flops, Ravi Teja has been signing back-to-back films and is busy wrapping them. He has Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao lined up that are in various stages of shoot and post-production. Going with the latest update, Ravi Teja signed one more film. Tamil director Balaji Mohan has been holding talks with Ravi Teja from a long time and the veteran actor gave the final nod recently.

Balaji Mohan directed films like Love Failure, Maari and Maari 2 in the past. Impressed with the final narration, Ravi Teja signed the project. A top Bollywood production house will bankroll this prestigious film and an official announcement will be made soon. Ravi Teja also hiked his fee twice after Krack ended up as a super hit. Ravi Teja’s next release is Ramarao On Duty which is in the final stages of post-production.