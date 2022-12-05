Hit2 First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Good

Hit2 has a good first weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 14.80 Cr. After a good opening day the film did well on second day but there is no big jump on Sunday which might be a concern. Infact the film dropped on Sunday in the best performed regions line Nizam, UA on Sunday. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 16.50 Cr of which 12 Cr is for the Telugu States. The film will recover it’s theatricals inside first week and it needs to be seen where it will land on Monday.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area First Weekend Collections Day1 Collections Nizam 4.97 Cr 1.90 Cr Ceeded 1.05 Cr 0.40 Cr UA 1.20 Cr 0.47 Cr Guntur 0.69 Cr 0.33 Cr East 0.56 Cr 0.20 Cr West 0.37 Cr 0.14 Cr Krishna 0.62 Cr 0.23 Cr Nellore 0.30 Cr 0.12 Cr Total 9.76 Cr 3.79 Cr ROI 1.55 Cr OS 3.50 Cr Worldwide 14.81 Cr