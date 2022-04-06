Honoured to work with NTR says Olivia Morris

British actress Olivia Morris played an important role as Jennifer in RRR and she was the love interest of NTR in the periodic drama. The actress looked lovely on-screen and she did her best for the film. During one of her recent interviews, the British actress heaped praises on NTR. She called it a honour to work with NTR Jr who is a single-take artist. She even said that it was lovely to work with him. “Every time I was nervous on the set, NTR came up with a smile. I used to smile back. He is just incredible and consistent. It is a honour to work with NTR” told the actress.

Olivia Morris shot for the film in Hyderabad and the actress said that she could not explore the city much. She shot for RRR for 20 days in India. She said that everyone helped her and supported on the sets of the film. She called Rajamouli an amazing director. RRR is the biggest hit of Indian cinema in the recent times and NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris played the key roles in this periodic action drama.