Varun Tej to play an Airforce Pilot

Mega Prince Varun Tej has been in talks for a pan-Indian film from the past few months. The actor signed the project and Sony Pictures India will bankroll this big-budget project. Varun Tej will be essaying the role of an Airforce Pilot in this film which is a patriotic attempt. The details about the cast and crew members will be made official by the makers very soon. The film will have its launch during Dasara and will be shot simultaneously in all the Indian languages.

Varun is also making his Bollywood debut with this film. Varun has been experimenting right from the early days of his career and he feels that this would be a different attempt. Varun is done with the shoots of Ghani and F3. These films will release in April and May respectively. He announced a film in the direction of Praveen Sattaru and the shoot commences soon.