Rashi Khanna clears the air about Rumors

Rashi Khanna is currently busy with films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. There are speculations that the actress ignoring South films for Hindi flicks. The actress responded on a quick note and issued an official statement that said that Rashi has utmost respect towards every language and film that she does. “Some fabricated and misconstrued content about me bad outing south films is doing the rounds on social media. I request whoever has been doing it to PLEASE STOP. I have utmost respect towards each and every language/film that I do. Let’s be kind” told the official statement of Rashi Khanna.

Rashi Khanna is done with the shoot of Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You and Gopichand’s Pakka Commercial. Rashi Khanna is shooting for Karthi’s Sardar and she completed the shoot of her Hindi film Yodha with Siddharth Malhotra. Rashi Khanna also has several films lined up in three languages.