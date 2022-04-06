Andhra CM seeks Centre’s support for Vizag-Bhogapuram beach corridor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and urged him to extend support to the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor project for providing better connectivity and boosting tourism.

He told Gadkari that the officials are preparing better plans for the project as directed by him during his recent visit to the state.

On the second day of his two-day Delhi visit, Jagan Mohan Reddy held discussions with Gadkari regarding key road projects of the state.

The Chief Minister said the construction works of western bypass in Vijayawada are on brisk pace and urged the Union Minister to take measures to link this road to CRDA grid Road.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he told Gadkari that the state government has identified the lands and is ready to give it for Multi Model Logistic Park related to the Vijayawada western bypass. He urged the Union Minister to help to prepare DPR and move forward in this regard.

The Chief Minister said 20 ROBs have been sanctioned for the state and urged Gadkari to sanction another 17. He also requested him to take steps for the construction of 1,723 km of national highways connecting various tourist destinations, industrial nodes and special economic zones in the state and appealed for the construction of these roads connecting the centres of the newly formed districts.

The Chief Minister said the state Tourism Department has sent proposals for construction of 14 ropeways across the state of which two were approved and requested the Union Minister to approve the remaining proposals.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various state-related issues.

The Chief Minister had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.