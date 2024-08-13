x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

How Officials Are Benefiting from Dharani?

Published on August 13, 2024 by

Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan's Game Changer
Suriya's Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
Witness Chay, Pallavi's Magical Chemistry In Bujji Thalli
Controversy Over Aurobindo's 108 Services in AP

How Officials Are Benefiting from Dharani?

dharani portal

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught MV Bhoopal Reddy, Joint Collector, and Y Madan Mohan Reddy, Senior Assistant in the E section of Ranga Reddy district, in an alleged bribery case related to the Dharani portal.

Madan Mohan Reddy was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakhs from Jakkidi Muthyam Reddy at Gurramgud Cross Road near Sanjeevani Vanam. He was allegedly taking bribes to remove 14 guntas of land from the prohibited list on the Dharani portal.

Madan Mohan Reddy claimed that he was only acting on behalf of the Joint Collector MV Bhoopal Reddy.

This is not the first time an official has been caught taking a bribe related to the Dharani portal. Earlier, a Dharani portal operator, Kumara Swamy, was caught taking bribes from farmers at the Tahsildar office for registering land papers in their names.

Also Read : Harish Rao claims credit for Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project

A junior assistant of Ameenpur MRO was also arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 30,000. He was an operator for the Dharani portal.

These bribery cases are a wake-up call for the government to implement stricter rules to safeguard public lands through the Dharani portal in Telangana. If not addressed, it may lend credence to opposition claims that the Dharani portal is the biggest scam of the BRS government.

-Sanyogita

Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan's Game Changer
Suriya's Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
Witness Chay, Pallavi's Magical Chemistry In Bujji Thalli

Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan's Game Changer
Suriya's Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
Witness Chay, Pallavi's Magical Chemistry In Bujji Thalli
Controversy Over Aurobindo's 108 Services in AP

No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
Controversy Over Aurobindo's 108 Services in AP
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar

