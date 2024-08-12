x
Politics

Harish Rao claims credit for Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project

Harish Rao claims credit for Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project

Harish rao

Congress Government has made all arrangements for the inauguration of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project on the occasion of Independence Day. CM Revanth Reddy will officially inaugurate the project and already trial run of the pump houses has been done.

Along with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ministers from undivided Khammam district Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageshwara Rao have been personally overseeing the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project inauguration works.

As Congress Ministers are busy with preparations, BRS senior leader and former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao claimed credit for Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project. He mocked CM and Ministers for trying to take credit for the irrigation project, initiated and completed during BRS Government.

“Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project was the dream of KCR. It was during KCR’s tenure that Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project was started. During BRS rule itself 90 percent of Sitarama Project’s work was completed. But Congress leaders have been shamelessly taking credit for Sitarama Project,” said Harish Rao, speaking to media at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Calling Congress leaders as parasites living on BRS Government’s initiatives Harish Rao explained, “In the main canal of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, there are 8 packages. Among them, 5 packages have been completed during BRS rule. Even in the remaining 3 packages, about 80 percent work has been done. That means, total 90 percent of work has been done in BRS rule itself. But Congress Government has been shamelessly taking credit for the work done by us.”

