Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
Sadha Charming Look In White Dress
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Health Benefits
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Is it a ‘goodbye’ to Bathukamma sarees?

Published on August 12, 2024 by

Is it a ‘goodbye’ to Bathukamma sarees?

Bathukamma Sarres by revanth government

Is Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government all set to say goodbye to Bathukamma sarees? Going by the developments over the past few months, it appears so. According to the grapevine from Telangana Secretariat, it seems Congress Government is planning to distribute directly money or some other gifts instead of Bathukamma sarees.

Former CM KCR had introduced Bathukamma sarees scheme during BRS rule. The intention was to present saree as a gift to women on the auspicious Bathukamma festival and also provide work for the weavers in Telangana. But the scheme ran into controversy in the first year itself, as officials bought cheap priced sarees from Surat, and distributed to women.

However KCR Govt had made corrections and started to give sarees with improved quality in the later years. Orders were also given to weavers for Bathukamma sarees, thus creating livelihood for them. Inspite of these measures, Bathukamma sarees were considered as low quality by women across sections and economic classes.

Highlighting the same CM Revanth Reddy has fired on BRS, saying large scale corruption occured even in Bathukamma sarees during KCR’s rule, speaking in the Assembly recently. He even said that Telangana women are not in a mood to receive poor quality Bathukamma sarees.

Also Read : Revanth Reddy Secures Rs 31,500 Cr Investments From USA, Heads to South Korea

These comments by CM, gave birth to the debate, ‘whether Congress Government will continue Bathukamma sarees scheme?’

While there is no official update from Government on Bathukamma sarees, one thing which is clear is, Government has not placed orders for sarees till now. If Government plans to distribute Bathukamma sarees, then it should have placed orders with weavers long ago. So, in all probability, there will be no handloom sarees available for distribution by October first week, even if Government decides now.

Another important aspect is, when handloom weavers met concerned Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao to issue orders for weaving Bathukamma sarees, he did not give them any assurance. All these developments point to the fact that Revanth Reddy Sarkar may bid adieu to Bathukamma sarees.

Dnr

