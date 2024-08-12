x
Movie News

Megastar’s Vishwambara teaser to be a Visual Feast

vishwambhara

Vishwambara is the next big-budget attempt of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Considering the scale and the grandeur, the film’s shoot was wrapped up on record time with perfect planning. Bimbisara fame Vassishta is the director and the team will release a teaser on August 22nd on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The teaser cut is ready and MM Keeravani is currently working on the background score. Vishwambara teaser will offer a visual feast. All those who watched the rough cut lauded the work and the visuals.

Also Read : All hurdles cleared for Double iSmart

Megastar will be seen in a young and new look. The teaser will take everyone to a new world and the making will be widely appreciated as per the update. Megastar’s screen presence would be a feast for fans and the entire concept will be unfolded through the teaser. Massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Vishwambara and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Vassishta is given ample time to complete the post-production work. The film’s producers UV Creations have allocated a massive budget for the VFX work which is the major highlight of Vishwambara. The film features Chiranjeevi, Trisha and others in the lead roles. Some of the top technicians are working for Vishwambara.

