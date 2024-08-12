x
Home > Movie News

All hurdles cleared for Double iSmart

Published on August 12, 2024 by ratnasri

All hurdles cleared for Double iSmart

Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh ended up as a massive disaster and the distributors lost big money on the film. Puri Jagannadh was called as a defaulter for the first time as he did not care about the distributors, exhibitors who incurred heavy losses. Things changed for his next film Double iSmart and the Liger hurdles started haunting Puri Jagannadh and Charmee before the release. After a series of discussions, all the hurdles for Double iSmart are cleared.

Puri Jagannadh promised to repay 40 percent of the losses from Liger and they will be cleared soon. The distributors and exhibitors have cleared ways for a grand release of Double iSmart. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy acquired the worldwide theatrical rights of Double iSmart for a record price. The film hits the screens on August 15th. Ram and Kavya Thapar are the lead actors in Double iSmart, a mass entertainer and Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist. Puri Connects are the producers of Double iSmart.

Next Powerful intro song in Devara Previous Puri Declined Vijayendra Prasad’s Request
