Puri Declined Vijayendra Prasad’s Request

Vijayendra Prasad is one of the all-time legendary writers in Telugu cinema who is associated with all the films made by his son Rajamouli. However, he is a big fan of Puri Jagannadh’s work. Director Puri Jagannadh revealed an interesting phone conversation with Vijayendra Prasad after the flop result of his last movie.

“Vijayendra Prasad called and requested me to tell the story of my next movie, before I take it on floors. I understood what he meant. He wanted to make small corrections, as he didn’t want to see me facing flops. Although I felt emotional for his concern, I didn’t tell the story of Double ISMART to him.”

Puri Jagannadh also appreciated Ram for his energetic performance in the movie. He also thanked Sanjay Dutt for accepting to be part of the movie. He also shared his long-time association with Ali.

Ram called his director Puri Jagannadh as Gun, and stated that every actor needs that gun to fire bullets. “I loved working with Puri Jagannadh. This time, we are going to deliver a much bigger hit.”

The film is up for release on August 15th.