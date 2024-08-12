x
Revanth Reddy Secures Rs 31,500 Cr Investments From USA, Heads to South Korea

Published on August 12, 2024 by ratnasri

Revanth Reddy Secures Rs 31,500 Cr Investments From USA, Heads to South Korea

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his delegation have successfully concluded their business tour of the United States, securing investment commitments worth Rs 31,500 crore for the state. These investments are expected to generate approximately 30,000 new jobs. Reddy was accompanied by IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and other officials.

During the trip, the delegation participated in over 50 business meetings and roundtable discussions across the USA, culminating in the signing of 19 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investments. Notable meetings were held with representatives from Apple, Google, and Stanford University.

The secured investments aim to develop and expand various sectors, including:
– Information Technology (IT)
– Global Capability Centers (GCC)
– Life Sciences and Pharmaceuticals
– Data Centers
– Artificial Intelligence (AI)
– Cloud Computing
– Electric Vehicles and Batteries
– Green Energy
– Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
– Manufacturing

The delegation also garnered significant interest in the Foundation of Future City project and the Rejuvenation of Musi River initiative.

Major investment announcements came from:
– Charles Schwab
– America’s leading financial sector corporations in GCC
– TriNet
– Cognizant (expansion)
– Arcesium
– Various American pharmaceutical companies
– Aurum Equity (AI-powered green data center)
– Monarch Tractors (manufacturing sector)
– Amazon (data center)

Having concluded his USA tour, Revanth Reddy has now departed for South Korea to attract further investments, particularly in the electronics and automobile industries, to benefit Telangana.

-Sanyogita

