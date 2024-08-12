TDP Voices Concerns Over Waqf Bill

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has raised objections to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha and subsequently referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), has sparked controversy within the alliance.

Muhammad Fathullah, state general secretary of TDP’s minority cell, expressed deep concerns about the bill’s potential impact on minority communities. Fathullah plans to discuss these issues with TDP’s Guntur MP, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, who serves on the JPC reviewing the bill.

The proposed legislation aims to restructure the Waqf Board, an institution managing significant assets across India. Key changes include:

1. Disbanding the Waqf Survey Commission, with its responsibilities shifting to district collectors.

2. Allowing non-Muslims to join state Waqf Board committees and potentially serve as CEO.

Fathullah believes these alterations could weaken the Waqf Board’s authority and autonomy. He’s optimistic that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will intervene to address these concerns.

Given the bill’s far-reaching implications, Fathullah has called for its thorough review by Muslim intellectuals and prominent organizations. These include the Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Tablighi Jamaat, Ahle Hadith, and various Deoband and Barelvi groups.

The JPC examining the bill comprises 31 members: 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. As discussions continue, the TDP’s stance highlights the complex negotiations often required in coalition politics, especially on issues affecting minority rights and religious institutions.

-Sanyogita