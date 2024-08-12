x
Powerful intro song in Devara

Published on August 12, 2024 by ratnasri

Young Tiger NTR and Koratala Siva are teaming up for the second time and their collaboration Devara is currently in the last leg of shoot. The film has a powerful introduction song that is shot on NTR currently. Coming on the lines of Ayudha Pooja, Koratala Siva and his team are picturizing in the best way. Recently, lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry visited the sets and lauded the team. The song is shot in the nights on NTR and others. The song is one of the major highlights of Devara. Except some patchwork, the entire shoot of the film is completed.

NTR and others will participate in the promotions starting from September. The next single will be out this month. The entire theatrical and non-theatrical business of Devara is closed. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Anirudh is the music director. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of Devara. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi acquired the theatrical rights for the Telugu states for a fancy price. The film hits the screens on September 27th across the globe. Saif Ali Khan is playing the lead antagonist in Devara.

