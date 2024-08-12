Is Bandi Sanjay aware of his Ministry?

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay said, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is silent on attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. He further said that Rahul speaks the language of Uncle Sam, meaning America and follows China.

Bandi Sanjay made these comments while speaking at ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program in Karimnagar on Monday. There is no doubt, Bandi Sanjay, who is normally a ferocious speaker, made these comments to criticise Rahul Gandhi and present Congress leader as someone who works against India’s interests.

Many-a-time we have heard this criticism made by right wing leaders against Rahul Gandhi. But what’s appalling is, Bandi Sanjay, who is part of very important Union Home Ministry, making allegations like this, due to sheer lack of knowledge and carelessness.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs is a crucial Ministry and whoever serves in the Ministry needs to conduct themselves with utmost caution and diligence. Because, even a small mistake by Union Home Ministry will seriously disturb the harmony in the society and create law and order issues. Sometimes, even international issues will arise.

Being a Minister of State for such a crucial Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay needs to exercise caution and prepare well before speaking to media. But it seems Bandi Sanjay is completely unaware of all these measures. What’s shocking is, it appears neither his boss Amit Shah nor senior officials from Home Ministry haven’t guided him about how to conduct as a Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Also Read : Bandi Sanjay calls BRS ‘outdated party’

If we take the comments he made against Rahul Gandhi today, the sheer ignorance of Bandi Sanjay is on display. Whatever steps PM Modi Government has taken till now, they were taken after discussing with Opposition parties and both BJP and Congress are on the same page in Bangladesh issue. As it’s a sensitive foreign issue, everyone has been responding cautiously. But oblivious to the situation, Bandi Sanjay has made irresponsible comments.

What’s more shocking is, in his eagerness to criticise Rahul Gandhi, he used the names of America and China.

If Bandi Sanjay is a small time leader, he can speak like this. But he is Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. So whatever he speaks, implies it is the opinion of India’s Home Ministry. That’s a serious issue. Hope Bandi Sanjay understands this and learns to conduct himself with dignity and diligence befitting Union Home Ministry.

Dnr