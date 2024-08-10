x
Home > Politics

Bandi Sanjay calls BRS ‘outdated party’

Published on August 10, 2024 by

Bandi Sanjay calls BRS ‘outdated party’

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay called BRS an ‘outdated party’. He made these comments, while trashing the talk of a merger or alliance between BJP and BRS.

Speaking to media persons in Hyderabad on Saturday, firebrand BJP leader Bandi Sanjay ruled out any dosti with BRS party.

“The talk of discussions between BJP and BRS is pure fake news. Why will BJP join hands with an outdated and corrupt party like BRS?” stressed Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay also ruled out BJP’s role in Kalvakuntla Kavitha arrest and bail denial in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case.

Also Read : Exercise begins for issuing new ration cards in Telangana

An ardent BJP man since teenage, Bandi Sanjay said that KTR had harrassed BJP workers and booked false cases. Saying that KTR has done widespread corruption, Bandi Sanjay expressed confidence that CM Revanth Reddy would put KTR in the jail.

Bandi Sanjay further said that if CM Revanth Reddy fails to deliver on promises and good governance, then BJP will launch an intense agitation against ruling Congress. He expressed confidence that BJP will win the upcoming local bodies polls, as people were miffed with both BRS and Congress.

Dnr

