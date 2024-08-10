Exercise begins for issuing new ration cards in Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government has begun exercise for issuing new ration cards in Telangana. The cabinet subcommittee formed to issue new ration cards met at Secretariat on Saturday and framed the tentative guidelines.

The Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy heads the Cabinet Subcommittee, while Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are members.

After detailed discussion, Cabinet Subcommittee set Rs 1.5 lakh as annual income limit for issuing new ration cards in rural areas. In case of rural areas, households should have less than 3.5 acres wet land and less than 7.5 acres in dry land.

In case of urban areas cabinet subcommittee has fixed Rs 2 lakh as annual income limit to be eligible for new ration cards.

Cabinet Subcommittee has decided to take opinions from MPs, MLAs and MLCs from all parties regarding the provisional guidelines for new ration cards, before taking further action.

Also Read : Hyderabad Attracts Major Investment: $400 Million Green Data Center by Arum Equity

“Our aim is to ensure that all the eligibile households get new ration cards. We have framed provisional guidelines and we all also take the opinions of all parties before finalising the guidelines,” said Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking to media after the cabinet subcommittee meeting.

With Congress Government beginning exercise for new ration cards, lakhs of families from poor and lower middle class are feeling elated. It has been more than a decade since new ration cards were issued, as KCR Government didn’t issue new ration cards in its ten-year-long tenure.

Dnr