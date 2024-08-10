x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Don’t fall in the trap of money Apps, home minister tells people

Published on August 10, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
YS Sunitha Meets Kadapa SP
image
Exclusive update of Naga Chaitanya’s Next
image
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
image
What’s the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign

Don’t fall in the trap of money Apps, home minister tells people

vangalapudi anitha about loan apps

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, on Saturday, asked the people not to fall in the trap of money Apps. Speaking after launching a cyber App in Vijayawada, the home minister said that Rs 1730 crore worth of cyber crimes happened in the last four months in the country.

She further said that 24 per cent cybercrime increased in the country. She said that people are being cheated by different Apps on the mobile. People were giving their personal information to the Apps online from time to time which is the reason for the crime, she said.

She regretted that loan Apps, honey traps were taking the lives of the people in the country. She said that the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to constitute a team of experts to bring down the increasing cybercrime. She further said that every district would have a cyber cell to handle these cases.

The Home Minister further said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed the police department to take serious action against cybercrime. She said that the chief minister wants to bring down the cybercrime in the state to the zero level.

Also Read : YCP MLC Duvvada’s Family Drama

Vijayawada police commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said that students and doctors were falling prey to the cybercrime. Even IAS officers were falling in the trap, the police commissioner said. He wanted the people to call 1930 and inform them about the cybercrime. The 1930 is connected to 98 banks in the country, the police commissioner said.

The police commissioner said that they were receiving five to six complaints of cybercrime a day. He said that they were campaigning against cybercrime and were asking people to be cautious. He expressed confidence that people would get knowledge of the cybercrime and avoid falling in the trap. He asked the people not to give personal information to the money Apps or any other App online. The Apps would misuse the information and resort to crime, he said.

Next Exercise begins for issuing new ration cards in Telangana Previous Η σημασία των εορταστικών εκδηλώσεων στη διατήρηση της πολιτιστικής κληρονομιάς
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive update of Naga Chaitanya’s Next
image
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
image
What’s the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?

Latest

image
YS Sunitha Meets Kadapa SP
image
Exclusive update of Naga Chaitanya’s Next
image
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
image
What’s the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign

Most Read

image
YS Sunitha Meets Kadapa SP
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign
image
What’s making KTR bold and brash?

Related Articles

Hansika Motwani Traditional Look Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress Cold Cream Usage Benefits Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping Sharvari’s Latest Images Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2 Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot