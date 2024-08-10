Don’t fall in the trap of money Apps, home minister tells people

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, on Saturday, asked the people not to fall in the trap of money Apps. Speaking after launching a cyber App in Vijayawada, the home minister said that Rs 1730 crore worth of cyber crimes happened in the last four months in the country.

She further said that 24 per cent cybercrime increased in the country. She said that people are being cheated by different Apps on the mobile. People were giving their personal information to the Apps online from time to time which is the reason for the crime, she said.

She regretted that loan Apps, honey traps were taking the lives of the people in the country. She said that the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to constitute a team of experts to bring down the increasing cybercrime. She further said that every district would have a cyber cell to handle these cases.

The Home Minister further said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed the police department to take serious action against cybercrime. She said that the chief minister wants to bring down the cybercrime in the state to the zero level.

Vijayawada police commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said that students and doctors were falling prey to the cybercrime. Even IAS officers were falling in the trap, the police commissioner said. He wanted the people to call 1930 and inform them about the cybercrime. The 1930 is connected to 98 banks in the country, the police commissioner said.

The police commissioner said that they were receiving five to six complaints of cybercrime a day. He said that they were campaigning against cybercrime and were asking people to be cautious. He expressed confidence that people would get knowledge of the cybercrime and avoid falling in the trap. He asked the people not to give personal information to the money Apps or any other App online. The Apps would misuse the information and resort to crime, he said.