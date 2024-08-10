YCP MLC Duvvada’s Family Drama

In a shocking turn of events, YCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas has approached the police with serious allegations against his wife Vani, daughter, and five others. Srinivas claims that the group, who were protesting near his house, attempted to kill him and broke the gates of his residence. He has urged the police to take immediate action and arrest the accused.

For the past two days, tensions have been high near Duvvada Srinivas’s house in Tekkali. His wife and children have been staging a protest, accusing Srinivas of wrongdoing in relation to a woman named Divvela Madhuri.

The situation escalated when Madhuri held a press conference, making serious allegations against Vani. The controversy further intensified when Duvvada Srinivas publicly admitted to being in a relationship with Madhuri, stating he would even marry her if necessary.

Duvvada’s wife and children have vowed to continue their protest until justice is served. In response, Duvvada has filed a police complaint against them, alleging a murder attempt. He claims to have been harassed for two years and now fears for his life. Duvvada also suggested that this ‘conspiracy’ is being instigated by a TDP MLA.

In a sensational announcement, Duvvada Srinivas has now declared his intention to divorce Vani, adding another layer to this complex family drama.

The police are investigating the matter, and further developments are awaited in this high-profile case that has captured public attention.

-Sanyogita