Samantha says no to Tollywood

Tollywood actress Samantha has taken a break from work after she was diagnosed with Myositis. She recovered well and is back-to-work. The top actress is currently shooting for Rakht Brahmand. The project also features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi in the other lead roles. Rahi Anil Barve is the director and Raj and DK in association with Netflix are producing Rakht Brahmand. The filming started in August and Samantha will be seen performing some deadly action stunts in Rakht Brahmand. Going with the happenings, Samantha is not much interested to sign Telugu films.

The actress hasn’t signed or listened to any script from Tollywood circles. Some of the close sources of Samantha revealed that the actress is getting pan-Indian offers and the actress too is keen to sign them. Several Telugu filmmakers and directors are approaching Samantha but the actress has allocated dates for Hindi and pan-Indian projects. For now, Samantha is not much keen on South films and she is keen to make a strong comeback on a pan-Indian note. After the super success of The Family Man: Season 2, Samantha never looked back. She is done with the shoot of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel and it will be available for streaming on Netflix in November.