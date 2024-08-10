x
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari's Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy's New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari's Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan's Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani's promotional diaries
Rakul Preet's Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra's Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode's Latest Photoshoot
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Home > Movie News

Samantha says no to Tollywood

Published on August 10, 2024

Samantha says no to Tollywood

Tollywood actress Samantha has taken a break from work after she was diagnosed with Myositis. She recovered well and is back-to-work. The top actress is currently shooting for Rakht Brahmand. The project also features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi in the other lead roles. Rahi Anil Barve is the director and Raj and DK in association with Netflix are producing Rakht Brahmand. The filming started in August and Samantha will be seen performing some deadly action stunts in Rakht Brahmand. Going with the happenings, Samantha is not much interested to sign Telugu films.

Also read : Naga Chaitanya brutally cuts ties with ex-wife Samantha

The actress hasn’t signed or listened to any script from Tollywood circles. Some of the close sources of Samantha revealed that the actress is getting pan-Indian offers and the actress too is keen to sign them. Several Telugu filmmakers and directors are approaching Samantha but the actress has allocated dates for Hindi and pan-Indian projects. For now, Samantha is not much keen on South films and she is keen to make a strong comeback on a pan-Indian note. After the super success of The Family Man: Season 2, Samantha never looked back. She is done with the shoot of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel and it will be available for streaming on Netflix in November.

Medchal : Hyderabad's New Real Estate Hotspot
YCP MLC Duvvada's Family Drama
Related Articles

